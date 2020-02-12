Klobuchar campaign raises over $2.5 million after strong New Hampshire finish

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE’s (D-Minn.) presidential campaign on Wednesday said it had raked in more than $2.5 million since polls closed in New Hampshire’s primary Tuesday night.

“Just as @amyklobuchar said, Team Amy redefined grit, and tonight’s results proved that our grassroots support continues to surge! Thanks to the team’s strong showing, we raised more than $2.5 million since the polls closed,” tweeted Justin Buoen, Klobuchar’s campaign manager.

Bring on Nevada, South Carolina and beyond! — Justin Buoen (@jbuoen) February 12, 2020

The windfall came after Klobuchar’s third-place finish in the Granite State’s primary, posting a stronger-than-expected showing and outpacing big names like Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary MORE.

She had been buoyed by another surge of support following a strong debate performance Friday, which led to a $2 million fundraising spree in the following hours.

“Everyone had counted us out — even a week ago," Klobuchar told a crowd in New Hampshire as primary results rolled in. "I came back, and we delivered."

Klobuchar’s campaign will head into Nevada’s caucuses next week with a boost but faces an uphill climb to make gains in the state’s electorate. The RealClearPolitics polling average in Nevada shows her trailing five other 2020 contenders with just 3 percent of the vote.

Klobuchar is releasing two ads in the Las Vegas and Reno markets Wednesday as a result of a seven-figure ad buy to gin up support in the Silver State.