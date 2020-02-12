Former Goldman Sachs CEO rips Sanders after NH win: 'He'll ruin our economy'

Former Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman Lloyd Blankfein on Wednesday went after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE (I-Vt.) following the senator's Democratic primary win in New Hampshire, saying that the Vermont senator is just as "polarizing as Trump."

"If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US," Blankfein tweeted Wednesday morning.

"Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around," he added.

The former finance executive, who left Goldman Sachs in 2018, tweets sparsely but has butted heads with Sanders before during this campaign cycle.

A registered Democrat, Blankfein has previously made contributions to the Democratic Party and endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders wins New Hampshire primary Trump swipes at resigned prosecutors, judge in Roger Stone case MORE for president in 2016.

His tweet on Wednesday drew the attention of Sanders's campaign manager Faiz Shakir, who responded, "This is what panic from the Wall Street elite looks and sounds like."