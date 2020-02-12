Klobuchar led among voters who attend weekly religious services in New Hampshire

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary led among voters who say they attend weekly religious services.

Klobuchar held a 12 percentage point advantage among voters who attend religious services at least once a week, with 28 percent backing her. Sixteen percent of those supported South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE, and about 15 percent went with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE (I-Vt.).

But voters who attend weekly made up 11 percent of the voters surveyed, while 37 percent of voters said they 'occasionally' attend religious services and 51 percent said they never do.

Out of the occasional service goers, 26 percent backed Buttigieg, with Klobuchar earning 23 percent and Sanders gaining 20 percent.

Sanders had a 12-percentage-point advantage among those who never attend religious services, reaching 34 percent support. In that demographic, Buttigieg had 22 percent backing and Klobuchar had 19 percent.

The Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool conducted the survey along with several media organizations, including The Washington Post. The pollsters randomly selected 2,935 voters as they exited New Hampshire polls Tuesday. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Klobuchar’s lead among people who attend religious services regularly comes after the Minnesota senator argued that Democrats who oppose abortion should be welcome in the party while appearing on “The View” Monday.

“I think we need to bring people in instead of shutting them out,” she said.