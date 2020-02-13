Buttigieg, Klobuchar face uphill battle in pivot to diverse states

Democratic candidates Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE and Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE, fresh off their strong showings in New Hampshire and Iowa, now face the uphill battle of winning over black and Latino voters in a short amount of time.
The former South Bend, Ind., mayor and Minnesota senator have shown their brand of moderate Midwestern politics carries traction with white liberal voters, but they will need to fine tune that message in Nevada and South Carolina before the onslaught of Super Tuesday.
Democratic strategists say that while both candidates captivated voters in the two early states with white-majority populations, that support may not translate into the next round of February contests.
“We go from the Butter Cow and small diners of Iowa and New Hampshire to the taco stands and church pews of Nevada and South Carolina,” said Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo.
“While the issues of education, health care and immigration are important in these two upcoming states, it requires being able to convey your message with a church choir behind you and translation headphones worn by audience members,” Trujillo added.
While polls over the past few months have consistently shown former Vice President Joe Biden leading in South Carolina, and near the top in Nevada, much of the landscape has changed in just the past 10 days with the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.
But that doesn’t leave much time for Buttigieg and Klobuchar to raise their profile with black and Latino communities and get their names out there before the Feb. 22 contest in Nevada that’s followed a week later by voting in South Carolina.
“I don’t think many people have even heard of either candidate,” said one Democratic strategist, referring to the two Midwestern moderates.
Clemmie Harris, an assistant professor of American History and Africana studies at Utica College in New York, said the Iowa and New Hampshire showings will give Buttigieg and Klobuchar a boost, but “momentum alone won’t be enough.”
“It's going to appear that they are pandering because they have no record to show they have a history of fighting for black and Hispanic voters,” Harris said.