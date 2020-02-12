Sessions in close race for Alabama GOP Senate nomination: poll

By J. Edward Moreno - 02/12/20 09:02 PM EST
 
 
A new poll shows a tight race between Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama).
 
The poll from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy published in the Alabama Daily News shows former Attorney General Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats brace for New Hampshire results Trump predicts GOP will win back Jones's Alabama Senate seat after impeachment vote Impeachment fallout threatens to upend battle for Senate MORE at 31 percent followed by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville at 29 percent and Congressman Bradley ByrneBradley Roberts ByrneThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats brace for New Hampshire results Impeachment fallout threatens to upend battle for Senate Doug Jones says he will vote to convict Trump MORE at 17 percent. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy MooreRoy Stewart MooreDoug Jones says he will vote to convict Trump Democrats Manchin, Jones signal they're undecided on Trump removal vote The 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 MORE, who Jones beat in 2018, polled at 5 percent.

“Sessions is facing a much tougher fight to win the Republican nomination than most political insiders likely anticipated,” Brad Coker of Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy told the Daily News. 

The poll also showed Jones trailing Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.
 

In the hypothetical general election matchups, Sessions beats Jones by 13 percentage points, while Tuberville and Byrne outpace Jones by 8 and 9 percent, respectively.

Almost 90% of black respondents said they’d vote for Jones over Sessions or any other GOP candidate. The same was largely true in 2017, though Jones also benefited from a Republican establishment who rejected Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct and assault, including one instance with a minor. 

However, last year Jones faced a dispute with his state's Democratic party over control of the organization when the current chair, Nancy Worley, revived allegations of racial discrimination after Jones called for her to step down. Both Jones and Worley are white though their main allies are black.

During his first term, Jones was faced with a presidential impeachment trial, in which he voted to convict the president on articles of impeachment despite polls showing that the decision was unpopular among voters in his state. Sessions, a former Trump cabinet member, represents the opposite side of that spectrum. 

Earlier this week Trump predicted Jones would lose the seat after he "cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax."

Jones has raised $7.6 million so far according to the Federal Election Committee's most recent filings, compared to Tuberville's $2,328,437 and Session's $358,780 so far. Whoever Jones faces after the primary on Super Tuesday will likely receive a financial boost from the party. 

The poll, which was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, surveyed  625 registered Alabama voters from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6 with a margin of error of 4 percent. 

