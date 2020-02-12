Sessions in close race for Alabama GOP Senate nomination: poll

Almost 90% of black respondents said they’d vote for Jones over Sessions or any other GOP candidate. The same was largely true in 2017, though Jones also benefited from a Republican establishment who rejected Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct and assault, including one instance with a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, last year Jones faced a dispute with his state's Democratic party over control of the organization when the current chair, Nancy Worley, revived allegations of racial discrimination after Jones called for her to step down. Both Jones and Worley are white though their main allies are black.

During his first term, Jones was faced with a presidential impeachment trial, in which he voted to convict the president on articles of impeachment despite polls showing that the decision was unpopular among voters in his state. Sessions, a former Trump cabinet member, represents the opposite side of that spectrum.

Earlier this week Trump predicted Jones would lose the seat after he "cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax."

So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back, now that lightweight Senator @DougJones cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax. Thought his boss, Cryin’ Chuck, would have forced him to vote against the Hoax. A Do Nothing Stiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Jones has raised $7.6 million so far according to the Federal Election Committee's most recent filings, compared to Tuberville's $2,328,437 and Session's $358,780 so far. Whoever Jones faces after the primary on Super Tuesday will likely receive a financial boost from the party.

The poll, which was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, surveyed 625 registered Alabama voters from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6 with a margin of error of 4 percent.