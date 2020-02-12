CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada

CNN will host five town halls with the top Democratic presidential candidates next week in Nevada, days ahead of the state's caucuses.

Each participating candidate will have an individual hour-long town hall airing on CNN platforms, the network announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE (I-Vt.) will take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE at 9 p.m., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) at 10 p.m.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary MORE will take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary MORE (D-Mass.) at 9 p.m.

Between the two town halls, the five candidates will appear on stage at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, hosted by MSNBC and The Nevada Independent.

CNN said it invited candidates who qualified for the debate, as well as extended an invitation to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary Biden, Warren on ropes after delegate shutout MORE, who has not yet qualified for the debate.

A spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign was not immediately available for comment.