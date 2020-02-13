Trump campaign, pro-Trump groups raise over $60 million in January

Groups supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Warren: We are watching a descent into authoritarianism Collins: Trump 'angered by impeachment' MORE's reelection bid raised upwards of $60 million in January and now have more than $200 million on hand, his campaign said on Thursday.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), Trump's campaign and two affiliated groups have raised a combined $525 million since the start of 2019, officials said in a statement. The January haul shattered previous monthly records and puts the Trump campaign on pace to reach its goal of hauling in more than $1 billion this election cycle, they added.

“The more Democrats smear President Trump, the more enthusiasm we see for him and his many accomplishments," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielMan arrested in possible targeting of Trump volunteers The Hill's Morning Report - Trump acquitted; Romney breaks ranks on impeachment RNC chairwoman splits with uncle Mitt Romney: GOP stands 'with President Trump' MORE said in a statement. "We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more.”

The Trump campaign and RNC have consistently raised massive hauls during each cycle of the 2020 election. In early January, the campaign announced that the reelection effort, RNC and affiliate groups raised more than $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The other groups raising money toward the president’s reelection effort included the joint fundraising committees, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

January's fundraising came the same month the Senate voted to acquit the president of two impeachment articles approved in the House. Trump campaign officials have said that impeachment has been a boon for its coffers. Tim Murtaugh, the communications director of Trump's reelection team, told Hill.TV in December that the campaign raised $10 million in the two days after the House vote.

Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, the campaign manager, added in Thursday's statement that the "shameful impeachment hoax" and its "dumpster fire primary process" spurred "record-breaking financial support.”

The pro-Trump effort has also amassed roughly 1 million new digital and direct mail donors since the impeachment inquiry started last September, officials said.

The fundraising totals from pro-Trump groups dwarf the amount raised by 2020 Democratic presidential contenders. The campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) announced last week that it has raised more than $121 million since he launched his campaign last February, the most of any Democratic candidate.

--This report was updated at 8:09 a.m.