Sanders calls James Carville 'a political hack'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) is hitting back at Democratic strategist James Carville, who had cast doubt on his electability, calling Carville a “political hack.”

“James, in all due respect, is a political hack, who said very terrible things when he was working for [Hillary] Clinton against Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaNew Hampshire only exacerbates Democratic Party agita Sanders drags Democrats to the left; will it be 1972 all over again? States sue Trump administration at record pace MORE. I think he said some of the same things,” Sanders told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday.

“Look, we are taking on the establishment, this is no secret to anybody,” Sanders added, noting that Goldman Sachs head Lloyd Blankfein also recently criticized him.

“We are taking on Trump, the Republican establishment, Carville and the Democratic establishment, but at the end of the day, the grassroots movement that we are putting together of young people, of working people, of people of color, want real change,” he continued.

Carville, who had announced his support of Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders repeats with NH primary win, but with narrower victory Winners and losers from the New Hampshire primary MORE’s (D-Colo.) presidential campaign before Bennet ended his bid Tuesday night, warned last week of the Democratic Party becoming an “ideological cult," saying on MSNBC, “We don’t need to become the British Labor Party. That’s a bad thing. It’s not going well over there."