Biden defends Buttigieg from 'depravity of this administration'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLimbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada Where 2020 candidates stand in Super Tuesday polls MORE came to Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE's defense on Thursday after conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh suggested the former South Bend, Ind., mayor's sexuality made him unelectable.

“You saw, you just had on Rush Limbaugh, I mean, my God, it’s part of the depravity of this administration,” Biden said on ABC’s “The View.”

“Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he’s smart as hell,” Biden added.

.@JoeBiden reacts to Rush Limbaugh questioning Pete Buttigieg’s electability because of his sexuality: “Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he’s smart as hell.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/1ohsu7Wdpu — The View (@TheView) February 13, 2020

Limbaugh, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Warren: We are watching a descent into authoritarianism Collins: Trump 'angered by impeachment' MORE at last week's State of the Union address, said Wednesday that Democratic Party leaders are “looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage, and they’re saying, 'OK, how’s this gonna look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?' "

Buttigieg, who would be the first openly gay president if elected, finished ahead of Biden in both the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, making him the top moderate in the first two nominating states.

Despite a fifth-place finish in Tuesday's primary, which was narrowly won by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) and a strong third-place finish by Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (D-Minn.), Biden vowed to stay in the race.

“I'll be damned if we're gonna lose this nomination, particularly if we're gonna lose this nomination and end up losing an election to Donald Trump," Biden said Wednesday.