Sanders calls online harassment 'unacceptable' after allegations from Culinary Union

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday encouraged supporters of all campaigns to refrain from online attacks following the Nevada Culinary Workers Union's allegations of online harassment from Sanders supporters over its disagreement with his healthcare plan.

“Harassment of all forms is unacceptable to me, and we urge supporters of all campaigns not to engage in bullying or ugly personal attacks,” Sanders, a frontrunner in the Democratic primary race, said. “Our campaign is building a multi-generational, multi-racial movement of love, compassion, and justice. We can certainly disagree on issues, but we must do it in a respectful manner.”

Sanders continued by saying he would not do anything to “diminish the health care that unions and workers have fought for” and promising that “Medicare for All” would expand all health care.

The Culinary Union called it “disappointing” when Sanders’s supporters went after the organization after it distributed a flyer saying Medicare for All would “End Culinary Healthcare.” Under Sanders’s healthcare plan, private insurance would no longer exist.

The union decided not to endorse a Democratic candidate for president before Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses, instead calling to focus on voting President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Warren: We are watching a descent into authoritarianism Collins: Trump 'angered by impeachment' MORE out of office, expanding health care for its workers and reforming immigration policy.

Sanders acknowledged his immigration plans in his statement saying he plans to enact “comprehensive immigration reform,” reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

In the statement, Sanders says as president, he wants to form an economy that works for everyone, “not just the one percent,” adding he looks forward to working with the Culinary Union to do that.