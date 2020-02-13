Yang: NYC should implement universal basic income

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti: A tribute to Andrew Yang who changed politics forever The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout How the left's brand of diversity promotes division MORE said Thursday that he thinks New York City should implement a universal basic income.

The entrepreneur was asked in his "exit interview" in The New York Times whether he thought enacting the primary idea from his campaign in the city would be a good idea.

“I think New York City should do a large-scale universal basic income. To me, that seems obvious,” he said.

The Times interviewed Yang following the suspension of his campaign shortly after the New Hampshire primary results were revealed. The previously unknown candidate excited his base, or the "Yang gang," with the idea of providing universal basic income of $1,000 per month to everyone.

The former presidential candidate has said he would endorse any candidate who supported universal basic income but also added he will support the Democratic nominee, saying “I don’t have any plans to endorse right now.”

The former candidate also did not rule out a possible run for mayor of New York City. When asked about the prospect, Yang said, "Certainly people have been reaching out with various questions about the future, which is invigorating. We’re looking at different ways forward."

Yang did not receive any delegates in New Hampshire or Iowa, the first two nominating contests of the season.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE came out on top in Iowa, with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) following close behind. In New Hampshire, Sanders came in first, followed by Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada MORE (D-Minn.).

Heading into the Nevada caucuses, eight candidates remain in the Democratic race: Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLimbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada Where 2020 candidates stand in Super Tuesday polls MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Former HUD secretary criticizes Bloomberg on housing policy Warren: We are watching a descent into authoritarianism MORE (D-Mass.), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergFormer HUD secretary criticizes Bloomberg on housing policy CNN announces Democratic town halls in Nevada Where 2020 candidates stand in Super Tuesday polls MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout Deval Patrick drops out of 2020 race Klobuchar tops 2020 Democrats in first three NH villages to cast ballots MORE (D-Hawaii) and philanthropist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBiden assures supporters the primary is still 'wide open' in lengthy phone call: report Where 2020 candidates stand in Super Tuesday polls Rep. Cunningham blasts Sanders: 'South Carolinians don't want socialism' MORE. Bloomberg will skip the Nevada caucus.