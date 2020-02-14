Warren says race is still 'wide open,' has raised $6M since Iowa

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Warren hits Bloomberg on resurfaced 'redlining' comments While Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders MORE (D-Mass.) reported Thursday that she has raised over $6 million dollars since the Iowa caucuses, remarking that the Democratic primary race is far from over.

“Right now, it’s wide open," she told the Associated Press Thursday. "There’s a lot of froth. It’s going to be a long process."

The number falls well short of progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Overnight Health Care: Nevada union won't endorse before caucuses after 'Medicaid for All' scrap | McConnell tees up votes on two abortion bills | CDC confirms 15th US coronavirus case Trump reveals he would vote for a gay presidential candidate MORE's (I-Vt.) $25 million haul in January, but is comparable to some of the other candidates fundraising efforts.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharYang: NYC should implement universal basic income While Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders The Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states MORE (D-Minn.) said that she has raised more than $6 million since last Friday's debate in New Hampshire, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Trump reveals he would vote for a gay presidential candidate While Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders MORE reported raising $4 million in the four days following the Iowa caucuses.

In Iowa, Warren finished third behind Sanders and Buttigieg and in New Hampshire she finished fourth, trailing Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

According to her campaign, Warren still has staffers in roughly 30 states, suggesting that the Massachusetts senator has no intention of leaving the race soon.

Nevada and South Carolina are the remaining "early state" primaries remaining until Super Tuesday on March 3. Nevada is up next, with the next debate being held next week in Las Vegas.