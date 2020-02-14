Trump to attend California fundraiser with Oracle chairman

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison has announced a Feb. 19 fundraiser for President Trump Donald John TrumpHillicon Valley: US hits Huawei with new charges | Judge orders Pentagon to halt 'war cloud' work amid Amazon challenge | IRS removes guidance on Fortnite game currency NASA astronaut reunites with dog after breaking record for longest space mission by a woman Trump says his 'life would've been a lot easier' if he picked Barr over Sessions MORE to be hosted at his golf course and California estate to support the president's reelection campaign.

The tech billionaire will host supporters at a golf event in Rancho Mirage, Calif., for the outing next week, USA Today reported. For $100,000, supporters can join the golf event and have their photo taken with Trump. For $250,000, supporters can take a photo, attend the event and participate in a roundtable discussion. Both donation options are available for two guests.

As of the end of 2019, Ellison had never contributed to Trump’s campaign or any political action committees supporting the president, USA Today reported.

The contributions will help fund “Trump Victory,” a joint fundraising committee launched by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and state GOP organizations, USA Today reported. The funds will be distributed between Trump’s primary and general election accounts, the RNC and state parties, in addition to funding the Republican National Convention.

After the golf event, Trump will also appear in Phoenix for a campaign rally on Wednesday. He is also scheduled to make other California campaign stops, including in Bakersfield and Beverly Hills.

Ellison has personally contributed $9.5 million to federal candidates and political action committees since 1993, the outlet reported. In 2017, he backed Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHouse Republicans boycott public Intelligence panel hearing Sunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary CPAC says Romney 'not invited' this year after vote at Trump trial MORE (R-Calif.), Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamOvernight Health Care: Nevada union won't endorse before caucuses after 'Medicaid for All' scrap | McConnell tees up votes on two abortion bills | CDC confirms 15th US coronavirus case Biden on Graham's push for investigation: 'I don't know what happened' to him McConnell tees up votes on two abortion bills MORE (R-S.C.) and Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdThe Hill's Morning Report - Nearing witness vote, GOP rushes to acquit Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Trump defense rests, GOP struggles to bar witnesses DCCC unveils initial dozen candidates for 'Red to Blue' program MORE (R-Texas). He has also donated to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMcCarthy says Trump did not interfere in Roger Stone case Overnight Energy: Panel gives chairman power to subpoena Interior | House passes bill to protect wilderness | House Republicans propose carbon capture bill | Ocasio-Cortez introduces bill to ban fracking House Republicans propose carbon capture and sequestration legislation MORE’s (R-Calif.) Victory Fund in addition to donating to the National Republican Senate Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Although the state is not a Republican stronghold in presidential elections, in 2019, Trump’s reelection campaign raised $12.2 million from California contributors, USA Today reported.