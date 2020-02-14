Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll

A poll released Friday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Overnight Health Care: Nevada union won't endorse before caucuses after 'Medicaid for All' scrap | McConnell tees up votes on two abortion bills | CDC confirms 15th US coronavirus case Trump reveals he would vote for a gay presidential candidate MORE (I-Vt.) leading Democratic presidential contenders in Nevada with just over a week to go before its caucuses.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, showed 25 percent of likely caucusgoers supporting Sanders, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Majority of voters say Hunter Biden's job at Burisma was 'inappropriate': poll Impeachment demonstrates dire need for term limits MORE at 18 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Warren hits Bloomberg on resurfaced 'redlining' comments While Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders MORE (D-Mass.) placed third at 13 percent, and she was trailed by businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerYang: NYC should implement universal basic income The Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states The state of the Democratic primary: Heading to a brokered convention? MORE at 11 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharYang: NYC should implement universal basic income While Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders The Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states MORE (Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegYang: NYC should implement universal basic income Trump reveals he would vote for a gay presidential candidate While Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders MORE tied at 10 percent each.

Candidates must reach at least 15 percent support to obtain delegates from Nevada.

Sanders virtually tied Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses earlier this month, although results have not yet been made official as the state's Democrats conduct a partial recanvass.

The Vermont senator narrowly beat Buttigieg in New Hampshire.

The poll also showed Sanders and Warren with the highest favorable rating at 71 percent each, followed by Biden at 68 percent, Steyer at 64 percent, Klobuchar at 62 percent and Buttigieg last with 59 percent.

The Nevada caucuses are considered the first test of how candidates will fare when facing a more diverse electorate. The race and ethnicity breakdown of the poll was 58 percent white, 20 percent Latino, 13 percent African American and 3 percent Asian American.

Sanders has widened his coalition from his failed 2016 run and has a strong operation in Nevada, with more than 200 staff and more than 1,000 volunteers.

The telephone poll surveyed 413 likely caucusgoers from Tuesday through Thursday and has a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.