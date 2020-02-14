Eleventh Democratic presidential debate to be held in Phoenix

The 11th Democratic presidential primary debate will be held in Phoenix on March 15, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the political action committee CHC BOLD announced on Friday.

The debate, which will be hosted by CNN and Univision, will take place just two days before Democrats in Arizona and three other states — Florida, Illinois and Ohio — head to the polls to cast their ballots in their party’s presidential nominating contest.

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won a general election in Arizona since 1996, when former President Clinton carried the state after losing it four years earlier.

But Arizona’s political leanings have shown signs of shifting in recent years. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) beat Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats brace for New Hampshire results McConnell: GOP has 'internal divisions' on bill to lower drug prices McSally launches 2020 campaign MORE (R-Ariz.) in a closely contested election in 2018. That same year, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickArizona Democrat to get treatment for alcohol dependence after suffering fall House holds moment of silence to mark anniversary of 2011 Tucson shooting Adam Schiff's star rises with impeachment hearings MORE flipped the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which had previously been represented by McSally.

This year, Democrat Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut, is looking to unseat McSally, who was appointed to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBiden on Graham's push for investigation: 'I don't know what happened' to him The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats brace for New Hampshire results Feehery: It's Trump's race to lose MORE (R-Ariz.) in 2018 after losing her Senate race to Sinema.

"Arizona is a battleground state and it's clear Democrats can win here at every level of the ballot. After historic Democratic victories in 2018, we're putting the Republicans on defense in the Grand Canyon State,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in a statement announcing the location of the presidential debate.

“This debate will showcase our Democratic presidential candidates, highlight Trump's record of broken promises and make it clear that Democrats are fighting to give Arizonans a better future," he added.