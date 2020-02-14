Buttigieg tweets names of Parkland victims on 2nd anniversary of shooting

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr MORE on Friday tweeted the names of the victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting to mark its second anniversary.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor tweeted the names and ages of all 17 victims in separate posts, following up with a statement honoring those who were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

"Today we honor the memory of the 17 people who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland," he wrote. "To the families, first responders, Parkland community, and survivors of gun violence everywhere, 2020 must be the year we stop accepting the unacceptable."

Seventeen others were injured in the shooting.

The Buttigieg campaign has detailed his plans to reduce gun violence if elected.

Those include expanding background checks, a "permit-to-purchase licensing system" for potential gun buyers, beefing up reporting of lost or stolen guns and closing loopholes that allow those convicted of domestic violence to keep guns. Buttigieg would also boost funding for research into gun violence and step up efforts to reduce firearm suicides.

Buttigieg was awarded the most delegates after the Iowa caucuses and finished second to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE (I-Vt.) in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.