2020 Democrats call for gun control on anniversary of Parkland shooting

Several Democratic 2020 presidential contenders called for gun reform on Friday, the anniversary of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The online posts calling for action to curb gun violence came two years to the day since a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a massacre that helped revive the national conversation on gun control.

“Today we remember the 17 students and staff killed two years ago in the horrific Parkland shooting. No family should ever face that unimaginable loss,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE (I-Vt.).

“To the families, first responders, Parkland community, and survivors of gun violence everywhere, 2020 must be the year we stop accepting the unacceptable," said former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr MORE.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Senate Dems blast Barr for 'clear violation' of duty in Stone case, urge him to resign MORE (D-Mass.) vowed to “keep fighting” for gun control, while former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has donated heavily to gun control advocacy groups, said he would keep pursuing “efforts to end gun violence.”

Gun control has been an issue of general consensus in the fractured primary field, with several candidates backing efforts to expand background checks and some favoring implementing an assault weapons ban.

The country has witnessed a surge in activism surrounding gun control since the Parkland shooting; many of the high school survivors went on to create the March For Our Lives movement.