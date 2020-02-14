Bay-area newspapers endorse Klobuchar

The Mercury News and the East Bay Times, which share an editorial board, have endorsed Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr Poll: Bloomberg overtakes Biden in Florida MORE (D-Minn.) in the 2020 presidential primary.

The editorial board described Klobuchar as someone who could “heal the nation’s deep political divide — who can work with, and appeal to, members of both parties and independents.”

The two Bay-area newspapers touted her history of appealing to red districts and moderate voters as a tool that will come in handy during the general election in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While this state will, for the first time since 2008, have a primary vote early enough to meaningfully affect the nomination, the Golden State will not be a critical factor in the November general election,” they wrote. “That race will be decided in swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania."

“Which is one of the reasons Klobuchar stands out. She has proven that she can appeal to voters in a purple state. She won reelection in 2018 by capturing 60% of the vote in Minnesota, where two years earlier Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Raising the Barr isn't always the best way to combat corruption Krystal Ball: Warren's cynical attacks on Sanders are exactly why her campaign failed MORE eked out victory with only plurality support of 46%,” the editorial board added.

Klobuchar placed fifth in the Iowa caucuses last week but climbed to third in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. In polls for upcoming early primary states, she has trailed her fellow moderates former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE.

"Of the centrists, former Vice President Joe Biden’s surprisingly poor finishes raise questions about his staying power; Pete Buttigieg’s only political experience, as mayor of South Bend, Ind., gives one pause, however articulate he may be; and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Facebook to allow influencers to produce sponsored content for political campaigns MORE, with troubling questions about his treatment of women, seems to want to bypass the vetting process the others have been subjected to," the board wrote.

California, a Super Tuesday state, has a whopping 494 delegates to award in the Democratic primary.

Klobuchar was also endorsed by the New Hampshire Union Leader ahead of this week's primary, and she has shared split endorsements from The New York Times and The Las Vegas Sun, which on Thursday voiced support for both her and Biden. Last month, the Times backed both Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Senate Dems blast Barr for 'clear violation' of duty in Stone case, urge him to resign MORE (D-Mass.).