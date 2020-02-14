Biden wins endorsement of key Nevada lawmaker

Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE won the endorsement of Rep. Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordLawmakers trade insults over Trump budget cuts Democrats launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill Progressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising MORE (D-Nev.) Friday as the former vice president’s 2020 campaign works to bolster its chances ahead of Nevada’s caucuses next week.

Horsford, who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and the only black member of Nevada’s congressional delegation, said he’s backing Biden in part due to his experience in the Obama administration.

"I'll be supporting Joe Biden for President," Horsford, the 18th CBC member to back Biden, said in a statement. "He is ready to do the job of president on day one. And Joe knows Nevada. He campaigned with and served alongside Barack Obama during the 8 years of his successful, scandal-free presidency."

Horsford went on to list a string of priorities that Biden championed, including passing the Affordable Care Act, stabilizing the economy in 2008 and sponsoring the Violence Against Women Act.

The endorsement comes at a crucial time for Biden, who is hoping to put up a strong showing in Nevada after disappointing fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the Iowa and New Hampshire nominating contests, respectively.

Biden has dismissed concerns over his poor showings in the first two states, noting that both are overwhelmingly white, while states like Nevada and South Carolina, which are heavily Hispanic and black, are more representative of the Democratic Party’s base.

“While there’s so much attention on Iowa and New Hampshire as the first two early presidential states, Nevada best reflects the face of America, who we are today and who we will continue to be in the years to come,” said Horsford.

However, Biden has seen his lead slipping in Nevada since the results from Iowa and New Hampshire, with a new poll today showing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leapfrogging the former vice president there.