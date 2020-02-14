Julián Castro endorses Rep. Cuellar's primary opponent in Texas

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Texas native Julián Castro has endorsed Jessica Cisneros, who's challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in a Democratic primary.

“The people of South Texas deserve a homegrown champion for hardworking families, good paying jobs, better health care, and immigrants’ rights,” Castro said in a statement Friday. “I’m proud to endorse Jessica Cisneros because she will put the people of South Texas first, not special interests or Washington politics.”

Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio who dropped out of the presidential race in January and threw his support to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Senate Dems blast Barr for 'clear violation' of duty in Stone case, urge him to resign MORE (D-Mass.), marks Cisneros’s first big-name endorsement from an in-state Democrat.

Castro’s twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroHarris, Castro introduce resolution condemning Trump aide Stephen Miller As Mexico abuses migrants under Trump's orders, where is Congress? Lawmakers request watchdog probe of Trump admin's ending of temporary protected status MORE, is chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, though Texas Democrats in Congress have stayed relatively silent on the race.

Cisneros, a 26-year-old immigration attorney, has criticized Cuellar for taking corporate PAC money from the fossil fuel industry and private prison groups that run detention camps in his district.

"As mayor of San Antonio, as housing secretary, and throughout his career, Secretary Castro has shown us how to talk about and localize major issues, and I am so grateful for his role in elevating immigration policy on the presidential debate stage," she said in a statement.

The Cuellar campaign has dismissed Cisneros, who is backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats, as an outsider who is out of touch with the district.

Cuellar's team said Friday that the Castro endorsement won't budge the polls.

“They're my friend, as is his brother, they're both former clients,” Cuellar campaign manager Colin Strother told The Hill, though he added that “if you look at how Julián was polling in Texas, one could argue no one recognized his name."

Strother ripped Castro over the phrasing of his endorsement, saying, "he has an awful political instinct and a solid record of backing losers."

"He could’ve said ‘Oh, I think we need more Latinas in politics, I think we need term limits.’ But to personally attack Henry, it’s a really baseless, classless thing to say, and I’m shocked. Maybe national politics has changed him and he’s not the guy I’ve known for 20 years. … Now he’s created enemies where he’s had friends before," he said.

Cuellar enjoys the backing of Democratic House leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiChris Wallace: 'Just insane' Swalwell is talking impeaching Trump again The Hill's Morning Report — AG Barr, GOP senators try to rein Trump in Trump extends emergency declaration at border MORE (Calif.) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosVulnerable Democrats fret over surging Sanders House Democratic campaign arm raised .1 million in January Pramila Jayapal endorses Democrat Henry Cuellar's primary challenger MORE (Ill.). He’s also endorsed by more than 225 local elected officials and the San Antonio Express-News.

Cisneros, meanwhile, has been endorsed by several Progressive Caucus members, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDelta commits to becoming world's first carbon neutral airline Ocasio-Cortez blasts Trump as 'corrupt' for blocking Global Entry for New Yorkers New York AG calls out Trump for telling Cuomo to stop lawsuits: 'I file lawsuits, not the governor' MORE (D-N.Y.). And last week, the Texas chapter of the AFL-CIO endorsed her as well.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that in the fourth quarter of 2019, Cisneros out-raised Cuellar, $517,000 compared to his $431,000, though the incumbent had $2.9 million cash-on-hand compared to her $615,000.

The Texas primary takes place March 3, Super Tuesday.