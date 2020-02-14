De Blasio endorses Sanders for president

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioWhile Klobuchar surges, Warren flounders DHS gives New York the red light for state's green light law MoveOn blasts Bloomberg's 'false' account of stop and frisk MORE officially threw his support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign on Friday, arguing that Sanders is the candidate to take down President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump declares war on hardworking Americans with new budget request Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial First, we'll neuter all the judges MORE in November.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio, a former 2020 presidential contender, said in a statement released by Sanders's campaign.

“New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down," he continued.

The New York mayor also touted Sanders's policies and record as a lawmaker.

"I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that’s exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades. I am proud to endorse a true progressive leader who will fight for working New Yorkers and families across the country.”

De Blasio endorsed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Raising the Barr isn't always the best way to combat corruption Krystal Ball: Warren's cynical attacks on Sanders are exactly why her campaign failed MORE over Sanders in 2016, despite sharing a number of Sanders's progressive stances.

The mayor dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary in September, saying he would continue to focus on the needs of the working class.

"Yes, Donald Trump lies to working people, but he at least pretends to talk to them," de Blasio wrote in an NBC News op-ed. "That may be enough for him to win, if we do not constantly make it clear that the Democrats are the party of everyday Americans in rural counties and urban centers, the coasts and the heartland."

Sanders's policies and platforms, such as "Medicare for All" and raising the minimum wage, are catered toward working-class Americans.

De Blasio's endorsement comes as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Facebook to allow influencers to produce sponsored content for political campaigns MORE rises in the polls.

More than a hundred current and former mayors, including Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and San Francisco Mayor London Breed have endorsed Bloomberg's presidential bid.

Bloomberg's campaign has called the growing group the "Mayors for Mike" coalition.

This report was updated at 6:28 p.m.