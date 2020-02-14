Warren blasts 'hateful and offensive' Limbaugh comments on Buttigieg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Senate Dems blast Barr for 'clear violation' of duty in Stone case, urge him to resign MORE (D-Mass.) defended fellow presidential contender Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr MORE after conservative media personality Rush Limbaugh made comments about the former South Bend, Ind., mayor regarding his sexuality and his electability.

“These homophobic attacks against @PeteButtigieg are hateful and offensive. We will not tolerate this in the Democratic presidential race, and we will fight together against the hate and bigotry that Donald Trump promotes and rewards,” Warren tweeted.

"These homophobic attacks against @PeteButtigieg are hateful and offensive. We will not tolerate this in the Democratic presidential race, and we will fight together against the hate and bigotry that Donald Trump promotes and rewards," Warren tweeted.

The rebuke comes after Limbaugh, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump declares war on hardworking Americans with new budget request Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial First, we'll neuter all the judges MORE at last week's State of the Union address, suggested that Buttigieg, who is gay, would send an inappropriate message with his candidacy.

Democratic Party leaders are “looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage, and they’re saying, 'OK, how’s this gonna look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?'" Limbaugh said.

Buttigieg, who would be the first openly gay president if he wins in November, has surged in recent days after first and second-place showings in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE also came to Buttigieg’s defense this week, saying that it reflected “the depravity of this administration.”

“Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he’s smart as hell,” Biden added.