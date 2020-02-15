Klobuchar says English should not be US national language, reversing from prior vote

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr Poll: Bloomberg overtakes Biden in Florida MORE (D-Minn.) says that English should not be the official language of the U.S., a reversal from a vote she cast more than a decade ago.

At a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday, Klobuchar said she has now “taken a strong position against” the English-language amendment, which she voted for in 2007, according to The Associated Press.

Klobuchar was one of 17 Senate Democrats to vote for the amendment, which would have reversed an executive order by former President Clinton that required government materials to be provided in languages other than English.

Her shift on the issue comes a week before the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, which has a significant Latino population and where she polls at about 10 percent support.

“I think that when you look at a state like this state, and a country like ours that is so diverse, you don’t want to have that provision in law because then it would be very difficult to have, say, government documents and other things translated into other languages,” she said Friday, according to AP. “So that is not a position I take. I did vote that way, but way back then, along with many other people.”

Klobuchar is competing with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump insists he can tweet about cases in rare break with Barr MORE (D) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE for support from moderate voters in the Democratic race following her third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary earlier this week.

On Thursday, Klobuchar received subtle criticism from Buttigieg, who without mentioning her, pointed out that “some of those same voices" from Washington who criticize his campaign also voted to confirm U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, who presided over family separation policies on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressive journalist: Unions don't want to 'ruffle any feathers' by endorsing in primary Behar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll MORE (Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Senate Dems blast Barr for 'clear violation' of duty in Stone case, urge him to resign MORE (Mass.) — the only other senators still in the race — did not vote to confirm McAleenan.

Klobuchar responded by telling the AP she “vehemently” disagrees with Trump’s immigration policies, while noting that McAleenan was recommended by former Obama administration officials and other Democrats.

The Klobuchar campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.