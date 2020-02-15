Bloomberg unveils sweeping labor plan

Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBehar, McCain get into fiery exchange over 2016 election in debate about Bloomberg Sanders leads Biden in latest Nevada poll Facebook to allow influencers to produce sponsored content for political campaigns MORE’s presidential campaign released a sweeping labor plan Saturday that puts the former New York City mayor in line with some of the most popular policies within the Democratic Party.

The plan supports policies such as a $15 per hour minimum wage and paid family and sick leave while also proposing efforts to strengthen unions — all platforms that have gained widespread backing among the party in recent years.

"I started out in an entry-level job, and in building my business, I have always believed that our company’s most valuable asset is our 20,000 employees – and that’s why we are committed to providing good pay and the best benefits money can buy, including industry-leading paid parental leave," Bloomberg said in a statement.

“Donald Trump inherited his wealth and does nothing but pay lip service to the working people who drive America. It’s past time to increase wages, guarantee paid leave and make it easier to organize – and, as president, I’ll get it done,” he added.

Bloomberg says he intends to boost workers’ pay by increasing the minimum wage and expanding the number of workers eligible for overtime.

He’d also mandate that employers offer 12 weeks of paid family leave and seven paid sick days for workers while guaranteeing that public sector employees have the right to unionize and bargain collectively.

Bloomberg’s plan also includes several other proposals that have widespread Democratic support, such as preventing gender discrimination in the workplace, expanding the government’s power to enforce labor laws and supporting legislation to protect pensions and retirement savings.

The release of the plan comes as Bloomberg works to gin up support for his presidential bid, which he launched in November, months after several of his Democratic competitors.

The former mayor is working to make up ground by using his personal fortune to fund an advertising blitz across the country and support a burgeoning campaign staff. He is skipping the first four nominating states, but recent national polls have shown him creeping into third place. He is one poll away from qualifying for the next primary debate.

Several 2020 Democrats are jostling for support from labor groups as the party works to win back working-class voters who defected to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump declares war on hardworking Americans with new budget request Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial First, we'll neuter all the judges MORE in 2016. Many of the candidates have released similar plans that back pay bumps and union protections, among other things.