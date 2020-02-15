The head of a major teacher's union said she thinks that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE could win the Democratic presidential nomination.

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten told journalist Greta Van Susteren in an interview that she thinks Bloomberg has a chance of "going all the way" in the November general election, beating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE.

Weingarten was also asked about candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE (I-Vt.), a regular critic of Bloomberg and billionaires like him, and whether she thinks the lawmaker could win the nomination while still registered as an independent.

Weingarten then said that she thinks both Sanders and Bloomberg are in contention.

"I don't want to be heretical, but there's another independent in the race who was a Republican and now a Democrat, and that's Michael Bloomberg," Weingarten said. "I could see both of them going all the way."

AFT currently has not endorsed any presidential candidates running during the 2020 election. The union became the first international labor union to endorse Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Last April, Sanders attended an AFT town hall aimed at connecting presidential candidates to members of the union.

“Elections are about choices, and I’m really glad Bernie Sanders is here,” Weingarten said last April. “He’s on the side of workers and fights for good jobs."

Earlier this week, Sanders faced criticism about his "Medicare for All" policy from the influential Nevada Culinary Workers Union.

The culinary union claimed that his policy would put an end to the private healthcare plans that its members fought hard to win from their employers.

Sanders supporters began criticizing the union's claims online, prompting the group put out a statement on Wednesday, calling out the candidate's backers for "viciously" attacking the union, according to a previous report from The Hill.