Warren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE (D-Mass.) highlighted her work with former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden wins endorsement of key Nevada lawmaker The Hill's Campaign Report: New challenges for 2020 Dems in Nevada, South Carolina MORE and former Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Yes, Democrats have to defend their African-American base against Trump New Hampshire only exacerbates Democratic Party agita MORE (D-Nev.) in a new ad airing in Nevada ahead of the state’s caucuses next week.

The 30-second clip that is airing across the Silver State starting Saturday and highlights praise from the two former leaders on Warren’s work on economic issues, including her time setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the Obama administration.

“She’s become perhaps the leading voice in our country on behalf of consumers,” Obama says in archival footage included in the video. “Elizabeth understands what I strongly believe – that a strong, growing economy begins with a strong and thriving middle class.”

“She had studied the financial world and had an insight into it that others didn’t have. When she talks, people listen,” Reid, who remains an influential figure in Nevada politics even after his retirement, adds in another archival clip.

I was proud to fight beside @SenatorReid and @BarackObama to protect consumers—and I'll keep fighting to protect consumers as president of the United States. Watch our new ad airing in Nevada now. pic.twitter.com/A7G9fNxjsA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 15, 2020

Warren has cast her campaign as a fight against income and financial inequities, proposing a series of plans that would raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help pay for the changes she is putting forth. Among the most touted proposals of her campaign is a 2 percent tax on net worth above $50 million.

The ad comes as the Massachusetts Democrat seeks to regain momentum in the primary race after third and fourth-place finishes in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, respectively. Warren in recent weeks has sought to characterize her candidacy as one that can unify progressives excited by her ideas with the moderate section of the party. Figures such as Obama and Reid are a possible nod to this effort.

Warren is polling in third place in Nevada, according to a new survey released this week, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE.