Buttigieg goes on fundraising blitz before Super Tuesday

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Now's a time to take a look at who's 'blooming' among Democrats MORE is ramping up his fundraising efforts as Super Tuesday draws near.

Buttigieg is holding 10 fundraising events across six states over the next two weeks, The New York Times reported. California and Virginia — two of the states that will vote on Super Tuesday — will play host to multiple events.

The former mayor enjoyed success in the Iowa and New Hampshire nominating contests, and he currently leads the Democratic presidential primary pack in state delegates won. However, Buttigieg still has to contend with the fundraising power of his fellow candidates.

For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign reported that it raised $25 million in January alone. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE (D-Mass.) said this week that she raised $6 million in the nine days after the Iowa caucuses.

Thanks to their sizable personal fortunes, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE and businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerA Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg The Hill's Campaign Report: New challenges for 2020 Dems in Nevada, South Carolina Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina as Sanders climbs to second: poll MORE have both been able to spend millions of dollars on advertising.

Buttigieg reported earlier that he had raised $4 million in the fours days following Iowa, where he narrowly edged out Sanders for the most state delegates.

While Sanders and Warren both utilize strong grassroots networks to raise money, they don't hold traditional events for wealthy donors.

Many of Buttigieg's scheduled fundraising events are just that, including a Feb. 13 event that was held at the 16,000-square-foot home of a supporter in Indianapolis, according to the Times.

Warren and Sanders have both hammered Buttigieg on his willingness to hold large donor events.

His campaign's strategy hinged on success in Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, the campaign intends carry this momentum through to other states as the race goes on, according to the Times.

The campaign announced Thursday that they would have "boots on the ground” in every Super Tuesday state by this coming Monday.

Both Warren and Sanders have had teams in those states since last year.