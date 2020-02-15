Alabama Senate contender hits Sessions in new ad: 'Hillary still ain't in jail'

Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneThe Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states Sessions in close race for Alabama GOP Senate nomination: poll Three Senate primaries to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (R-Ala.), who is running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in November, released a new attack ad against fellow GOP primary contender and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsBarr back on the hot seat McCabe: 'I don't think I will ever be free of this president and his maniacal rage' DOJ won't charge former FBI Deputy Director McCabe MORE.

In the new 30-second ad, Bryne criticizes Sessions for being forced by President Trump to resign as attorney general.

The ad also states “Hillary [Clinton] still ain’t in jail," a possible dig at Sessions' record as attorney general.

"Lock her up" was a common refrain that was chanted about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during Trump campaign events in 2016. The quote appears to be a reference to this chant.

Similarly, the ad criticizes former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville who is also in Alabama's Republican primary Senate race, saying that Tuberville "can't keep a job" and wants to allow illegal immigrants into the state. Tuberville was asked to resign as Auburn's head football coach after the 2008 season.

Byrne himself appears at the end of the ad and lists reasons why Alabamians should vote for him.

"97 percent pro-Trump voting record, fought impeachment, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-wall and I'll fight for Alabama," Byrne says in the ad.

In a poll this week, Sessions led the pack of GOP-contenders with 31 percent, Tuberville at 29 percent in second and Byrne in third with 17 percent.

Sessions' campaign spokesperson John Rogers responded to the ad saying, "When a candidate is desperate and losing, they always attack. Unfortunately, that’s what we are seeing not only from Bradley Byrne, but also from Tommy Tuberville."

Tuberville also rebuked the ad, saying it was full of "lies" and "baseless attacks," according to Yellowhammer News.

Voters in Alabama will vote in the race's primary on March 3. Whoever wins that election will face Jones, who beat former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore for the seat in 2017.