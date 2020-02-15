President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE's campaign will air a new ad during a broadcast of the Daytona 500 on Sunday touting what Trump and his campaign say are "new heights" America has reached under his administration.

The 30-second ad says that the "new heights" that America has "raced" to under President Trump's leadership include: "Millions of new jobs, rising wages, record-low unemployment, securing our border, protecting our country and respecting our veterans."

The ad ends with the narrator pledging, "The best is yet to come."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE commented on the event, saying that the race was a good opportunity for Trump to convey his reelection message.

“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the president in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about keeping America great during the great American race,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said, according to a report from nj.com.

Trump's campaign plans on flying an aerial banner near Daytona International Speedway and the president will serve as grand marshal of the race, giving Trump the opportunity to say line, "Gentlemen start your engines," according to the website.

Fox Business also reported that the president's limo might take a lap on the track.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, NASCAR executives and employees gave over $40,000 to political campaigns in 2019, with the majority of the money going to Republicans. Brian France, former CEO of NASCAR, endorsed Trump in 2016.

The president is a known fan of sporting events, having attended several marquee events during his presidency. His campaign also ran an ad during the Super Bowl, although Trump was not in attendance.