Biden targets Sanders's gun votes in remarks near Las Vegas mass shooting

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE during a speech in Las Vegas on Saturday took a veiled swipe at fellow 2020 White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE’s (I-Vt.) vote to exempt gun manufacturers from liability for shootings.

“When I’m the president, we’ll take [gun manufacturers] on, remove the immunity and allow those parents who are trying now to sue for the pain and mayhem they have caused,” Biden said at a county Democratic Party dinner less than a mile from the site of the deadliest shooting by a lone gunman in U.S. history in 2017, The Associated Press reported.

Biden did not reference Sanders by name in his comments on the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, saying only “some of the people running for office voted for that exemption.”

“Ladies and gentlemen that immunity was granted. Granted. And it was a horrible, horrible decision,” Biden added.

Sanders voted for the law as a representative, but in January 2016 said he would sponsor a bill to repeal it.

Biden also touted his health-care proposals, again taking a dig at rivals to his left in the race by saying “I can actually get my plan passed.”

Sanders’s and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE’s (D-Mass.) “Medicare for All” proposals became a major flashpoint ahead of the Nevada caucuses when the state’s influential Culinary Union claimed in flyers that such a plan would eliminate members' benefits.

At the same event, Sanders himself took the stage, training much of his own fire on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE, who will not be formally competing until Super Tuesday but has launched a blitz of TV advertising using his personal wealth.

“The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE,” Sanders said, criticizing Bloomberg’s history of support of “racist policies like stop and frisk” and opposition to minimum wage increases and tax hikes on the wealthy.