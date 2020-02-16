Harry Reid: 'People should not be counting Joe Biden out of the race yet'

Former Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Yes, Democrats have to defend their African-American base against Trump New Hampshire only exacerbates Democratic Party agita MORE (D-Nev.) said that Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE should not be counted out of the 2020 White House race, despite his weak showings in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, predicting the former vice president would do well in more diverse states.

“Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the country. He’s going to do well in Nevada, he’s going to do extremely well in South Carolina. So, people should not be counting Joe Biden out of the race yet,” Reid, who still wields considerable influence in Nevada after his 2016 retirement, told The Associated Press.

Reid also said numerous candidates had reached out to him for advice, but would not say whether he had advised any to drop out.

“The only advice I give anyone is if they call me, I’m as candid with them as I can be. And I don’t always tell them what they want to hear,” Reid said.

Reid cautioned against writing any candidates off based on any one-time snapshot of the race, citing Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Klobuchar says English should not be US national language, reversing from prior vote MORE’s (D-Minn.) third-place finish in New Hampshire after two strong debate performances.

“People kept saying, ‘Why is she in the race?’” Reid noted.

Reid, who has not made an endorsement in the race, said it was doubtful that the Democratic Party would nominate a candidate at a brokered convention, with no candidate going into the convention with the required majority of delegates.

The former Senate majority leader also offered praise for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE, who is skipping the Nevada caucuses to concentrate on Super Tuesday states.

“He was a good mayor. No one in the country—no one—has done more on guns and climate than Mayor Bloomberg. So I like Mayor Bloomberg a great deal,” Reid told the AP.