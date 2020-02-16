Buttigieg says he's not going to take 'lectures on family values' from Limbaugh

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Now's a time to take a look at who's 'blooming' among Democrats MORE on Sunday said he isn't going to take "lectures on family values" from conservative media personality Rush Limbaugh, who recently made comments about the former South Bend, Ind., mayor's sexuality.

"I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband. Onstage we usually just go for a hug," Buttigieg said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I love him very much. I'm not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh," he added.

Buttigieg's response came after several of his Democratic primary opponents joined the widespread criticism of Limbaugh's comments questioning whether voters would elect a gay candidate.

On his syndicated radio program, Limbaugh called Buttigieg "a gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages."

Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to mount a major presidential campaign. If elected, he would become the first openly gay president.

He is leading the field in delegates after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.