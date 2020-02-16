Klobuchar says she raised $12M since New Hampshire debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Klobuchar says English should not be US national language, reversing from prior vote MORE (D-Minn.) said Sunday her presidential campaign has raised more than $12 million since the debate in New Hampshire just over a week ago.

"I can finally be competitive on the airwaves and get teams in every single Super Tuesday state," Klobuchar told CNN's Dana Bash Dana BashMore accusers come forward after Evelyn Yang breaks silence on alleged assault by OBGYN Yang on his wife's disclosure of sexual abuse: 'I felt like I'd failed her' Evelyn Yang shares that she was sexually assaulted by doctor MORE on "State of the Union."

ADVERTISEMENT

The amount raised since the debate is more than the $11.4 million Klobuchar's campaign raised during the entire fourth quarter of 2019.

Klobuchar's strong performance in the debate set her up for a surge in the Granite State, pushing her into a third place finish in the New Hampshire primary last week.

Klobuchar's campaign said Wednesday it raised more than $2.5 million in the day after polls closed in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.