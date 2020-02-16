Buttigieg defends big-dollar fundraisers: 'I am following' same practices as Obama

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Now's a time to take a look at who's 'blooming' among Democrats MORE on Sunday defended his fundraising practices as the same as those used by former President Obama in the wake of criticism from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE (I-Vt.), a fellow 2020 White House hopeful.

"I am following the same fundraising practices that President Obama did and that our leaders have," Buttigieg said on CNN's "state of the Union," adding that he's looking to draw in all available support.

The former South Bend, Ind. mayor said the funds raised will allow him to win the nomination and build a foundation to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE in November.

"I don't define my campaign by whose support we reject," Buttigieg said.

He also noted that his campaign is funded by more than 2 million contributions that he said average under $40, and highlighted a coalition that he said was built from "the ground up."

"I'm not a billionaire, I haven't been in politics for years and decades. I don't have the advantages of having been a senator," Buttigieg said.

The former mayor has held big dollar fundraisers, a method of fundraising that has been rejected by Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE (D-Mass.), the two most progressive Democrats in the field.