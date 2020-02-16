Klobuchar: Bloomberg shouldn't be able to 'hide behind airwaves and huge ad buys'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Klobuchar says English should not be US national language, reversing from prior vote MORE (D-Minn.) said Sunday that fellow Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE shouldn't be able to "hide behind" his ads by not appearing on Sunday shows or in any debate.

"I think he has to come on a show like yours," Klobuchar said on "CNN's State of the Union," when asked about her response to reports that Bloomberg has made comments objectifying women and created a sexist culture in the workplace.

"He has not come on any Sunday show since he announced," Klobuchar added.

“I don’t think you should be able to hide behind airwaves and huge ad buys,” 2020 candidate @amyklobuchar says about Michael Bloomberg. “I know I’m not going to be able to beat him on the airwaves but I can beat him on the debate stage.” #CNNSOTUhttps://t.co/9C1VGGdqCN pic.twitter.com/slsZ1zMs2A — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 16, 2020

Bloomberg has denied allegations that he's made sexist remarks throughout his career.

"I don't think you should be able to hide behind airwaves and huge ad buys," Klobuchar said of the self-funded billionaire's campaign. "He has to come on these shows, and I'm also an advocate for him coming on the debate stage."

"I know I'm not going to beat him on the air but I can beat him on the debate stage because I believe my argument for my candidacy is so much stronger," she added.

Bloomberg, a late entry to the race, has surged after spending millions on expansive ad buys across the country. Because he has been self-funded, he did not meet fundraising thresholds set for previous debates by the Democratic National Committee and has yet to appear in a single Democratic debate.

Klobuchar's strong performance in the New Hampshire debate gave her a boost in the Granite State, pushing her into third place in the state's primary.

"It’s not surprising that as Mike continues to rise in the polls, other candidates, including Donald Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE, start to get nervous," Bloomberg spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a statement in response to Klobuchar's remarks.

"Because they’re seeing Mike winning over voters across this country with his record of taking on tough fights and strong case that he is the only candidate to defeat Trump in November."

--This report was updated at 12:53 p.m.