Biden: 'Last time we ran' African American votes were 'basically taken for granted'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday he can win the presidency based on his support from African American voters but that he can not take the support "for granted."

The Democratic presidential candidate said he has "overwhelming support" from the African American community, adding that he attributes the same "overwhelming support" from black voters to past Democratic presidential wins dating back to President Carter.

"You can't win – you can't take it for granted. Last time we ran it was basically taken for granted," Biden said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I'm the only one who has the record and has the background and has the support. They know me. They know who I am."

Biden's response comes as Democrats continue the primary process into the more diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina.

The South Carolina primary, which will be held at the end of February, is the first state in the primary with a significant African American population.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday, however, suggests Biden's support among black voters may be slipping. His support among black voters fell to 27 percent, whereas former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's support among black voters surged to 22 percent, based on the poll.