Buttigieg: Bloomberg will have to answer for reported sexist remarks

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Sunday his primary opponent, Michael Bloomberg, will have to respond to reports that the former New York City mayor made sexist remarks in the past.

“I think he's going to have to answer for that and speak to it,” Buttigieg said Sunday on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Look, this is a time where voters are looking for a president who can lead us out of the days when it was just commonplace or accepted to have these kinds of sexist and discriminatory attitudes,” Buttigieg added. “Right now, this is our chance to do something different.”

Buttigieg also said that “there is no comparison” between what Bloomberg is accused of saying and the way President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE "has treated and talked about women and people of color and continues to do to this day.”

“But we in our party hold ourselves to the highest standard. And it is going to be critical for us to have a nominee who can authentically lead and who can show growth on these challenges,” Buttigieg said.

The Washington Post on Sunday published a booklet reportedly given to Bloomberg in 1990 by his company's former chief marketing officer, Elisabeth DeMarse, that included what she wrote were “actual quotes” from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s spokesman, Stu Loeser, told the Post that the candidate “simply did not say the things somebody wrote in this gag gift which has been circulating for 30 years and has been quoted in every previous election Mike has been in.”

"It’s not surprising that as Mike continues to rise in the polls, other candidates, including Donald Trump, start to get nervous," Bloomberg spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a statement. "Because they’re seeing Mike winning over voters across this country with his record of taking on tough fights and strong case that he is the only candidate to defeat Trump in November."