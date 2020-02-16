Conway: Reported sexist Bloomberg remarks 'far worse' than what Trump said on 'Access Hollywood' tape

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway: We might have to impeach Trump again Democrats seek to drive wedge between Trump, GOP on whistleblowers Trump claims Pelosi ripping speech was 'illegal' MORE said Sunday that the reported sexist remarks from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE are “far worse” than what President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE said on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: 'Just insane' Swalwell is talking impeaching Trump again Carville fires back at Sanders for 'hack' slam: 'At least I'm not a communist' Trump says Romney should have voted the same way on both impeachment articles 'if it was just the religion' MORE asked Conway whether she thought Bloomberg’s alleged comments were “any worse than the ‘Access Hollywood’ tapes?”

“It's far worse. Oh, my goodness, it's far worse,” she said, adding that the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals, was “fully litigated.”

Wallace asked the White House counselor if it was “fair game” for President Trump to criticize Bloomberg’s reported sexist comments “given President Trump’s own long history of sexist comments?"

“The comments he’s made about women in lawsuits, that is all fair game. And it's fair game because we want to know the person behind the half a billion dollars worth of ads,” she said.

When Wallace pushed her on Trump’s previous comments, she answered, “Oh, please. First of all, I’ve been working by his side for four years. He’s the best boss I’ve ever had.”

She also criticized the Democratic Party, saying she expects it to “sit back and take” the Bloomberg candidacy amid these reports.

“Is it really worth it to this Democratic Party in the age of the #MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter … you're going to go backwards because Michael Bloomberg will spend money and will take and will insult Donald Trump?”

Bloomberg campaign spokesperson Sabrina Singh told The Hill in a statement that "it's not surprising" that Bloomberg's poll performances are causing Trump and other candidates to "get nervous."

"Because they’re seeing Mike winning over voters across this country with his record of taking on tough fights and strong case that he is the only candidate to defeat Trump in November," she said.

The Washington Post published a report Saturday on allegations that the former New York City mayor has made profane and sexist comments, but Bloomberg has denied the allegations.

The former mayor was a late entry to the 2020 race, but he has gained traction with some voters, landing in third in the most recent Morning Consult poll. He is now facing backlash for his past alleged behavior, including previous comments on his stop-and-frisk policy, amid his rise in the polls.

Other candidates have slammed him for spending billions on ad campaigns across the country, when they don’t have access to that amount of money.