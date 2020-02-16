Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' Trump quotes NY Times article citing Emerson quote about going after the 'king' Overnight Health Care: Appeals court strikes down Medicaid work requirements | Pelosi's staff huddles with aides on surprise billing | Senate Dems pressure Trump to drop ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (D-Calif.) said in a new interview that she still thinks former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE has a chance in the Democratic presidential primary, noting that his poor performances in the first two nominating contests were in states that don’t depict the makeup of the nation’s voters.

“Quite frankly, with all the respect in the world for Iowa and New Hampshire, I’m not counting Joe Biden out. There's still races ahead that are much more representative of the country,” Pelosi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Biden finished in fourth place in the Iowa caucuses, trailing former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Now's a time to take a look at who's 'blooming' among Democrats MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE. He fell to fifth place in the New Hampshire primary, falling behind Sanders, Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWill Bernie have to turn on his bros? Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Klobuchar says English should not be US national language, reversing from prior vote MORE (D-Minn.) and Warren.

The South Carolina primary, which will be held at the end of February, is the first state in the election cycle that has a significant African-American population.

Pelosi also said that each presidential candidate in the Democratic field has made a “valuable contribution” to the debate in the party.

“Easy to say any one of them would be a better president than the current occupant of the White House,” she said.