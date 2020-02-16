Klobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview

Both Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview Democrats redefine center as theirs collapses Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage MORE (D-Minn.) and billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerKlobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview Sunday shows - Spotlight shines on Bloomberg, stop and frisk Toward 'Super Tuesday' — momentum, money and delegates MORE were unable to identify Andrés Manuel López Obrador as the president of Mexico in an interview with Telemundo ahead of the Nevada caucuses, the first primary contest in a state with a significant number of Latino voters.

“What do you know about the Mexican president?” the interviewer, Guad Venegas, asks Klobuchar in the clip.

“What I will tell you is that I will visit Mexico in the first 100 days,” Klobuchar responds.

“But do you know who he is?” Venegas presses.

“I know that he is the Mexican president,” Klobuchar responds, but she replies, “No” when asked directly if she can name him.

“Don’t you think it would be important, if you’re running for president, to know who the president of Mexico, the country to the south of the United States, is because it affects so many Americans?” Venegas asks.

Steyer, meanwhile, simply says, “I forget” when asked if he knows the president’s name.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKlobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview Democrats redefine center as theirs collapses Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage MORE, on the other hand, was able to name the Mexican president, responding, "President López Obrador, I hope." He expressed surprise upon being told he was the only candidate who was able to name the president, saying, “President López Obrador is one of the most important leaders in the hemisphere.”