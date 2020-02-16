Sanders hits Bloomberg for trying 'to buy the presidency'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats redefine center as theirs collapses Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday went after his Democratic primary rival Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBrazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage Conway: Reported sexist Bloomberg remarks 'far worse' than what Trump said on 'Access Hollywood' tape MORE, accusing the former New York City mayor of trying to "buy the presidency" with millions of dollars' worth of TV ads.

During a campaign appearance in Nevada, Sanders pointed out Bloomberg's absence from the early primary states while knocking the billionaire former mayor for spending more than any other candidate in the 2020 race on TV advertising.

"Hey guys, how do you buy the presidency? Well, you buy the presidency, at least he's gonna try to buy the presidency, by spending hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars on TV ads," Sanders said. "I didn't see Mike in Iowa...I didn't see Mike in New Hampshire...hey you know what? I didn't see him here in Nevada!"

"Well, I got news for Mr. Bloomberg, and that is the American people are sick and tired of billionaires buying elections," he added to applause.

Sanders's remarks come as Bloomberg has eclipsed the entirety of the 2020 field in TV ad spending, and according to a CNBC analysis has spent more than twice what President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration eyes proposal to block jet engine sales to China: report Trump takes track to open Daytona 500 Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record MORE and every one of his Democratic rivals combined have spent so far this election cycle.

The Vermont senator has consistently hammered Bloomberg since the former mayor officially entered the 2020 race, accusing him of promoting "racist" policing policies as mayor of New York and asserting that Bloomberg could not generate the excitement necessary to defeat Trump in a general election.