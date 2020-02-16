Nevada lieutenant governor endorses Biden ahead of caucuses

Nevada's lieutenant governor issued a statement endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats redefine center as theirs collapses Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE for the Democratic nomination on Sunday, days before the state is set to caucus in the third contest of the 2020 primary season.

Kate Marshall (D) said in a statement that Biden would help break "gridlock" in Washington and bridge partisan divides, a theme the Biden has echoed since the start of his campaign.

“In a moment of such intense partisanship and division, the most radical message we as Democrats can offer is one of unity and moving past the Washington gridlock. Joe embodies that spirit and gives me hope that we as a country can move past our current political climate," said Marshall.

"Joe Biden stands out for his experience in invoking big, progressive change on challenging issues like health care, domestic violence, and protecting the environment," she added.

Marshall's endorsement marks the highest-profile endorsement for a 2020 campaign from a Nevada state official, as the state's governor, Steve Sisolak (D), has declined to endorse a candidate ahead of this week's caucuses.

Biden remains a top contender in the state, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).