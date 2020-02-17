Trump campaign manager deletes Air Force One photo after it is pointed out it is from 2004

By Aris Folley - 02/17/20 07:37 AM EST
 
Trump campaign manager deletes Air Force One photo after it is pointed out it is from 2004
© Getty Images

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump administration eyes proposal to block jet engine sales to China: report Trump takes track to open Daytona 500 Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record MORE's campaign manager, Brad ParscaleBradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, on Sunday deleted a tweet of a photo of Air Force One at Daytona Beach, Fla., that he used in praising the president during Trump's visit to the Daytona 500 after users noted the photo was actually from former President George W. Bush’s 2004 visit to the race. 

In a screenshot of the initial post captured by CNN, the presidential plane could be seen next to a packed stadium of NASCAR fans at the Daytona International Speedway as it prepared to take off with then-President Bush. 

“@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” Parscale captioned the photo.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN, it wasn’t until several hours and thousands of reactions later that the president’s campaign manager removed the post and put up another with an image of Air Force One flying during Trump’s visit this weekend. 

 

Jonathan Ferrey, the photographer who captured the 2004 photo, told the news network, “I have a lot of talented colleagues photographing the Daytona 500 this year. I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started.”

His photo also appeared in a write-up from The Daily Wire on Sunday titled, “Trump Wows Daytona Speedway By Swooping Air Force One Over Race Crowd.” As of Monday morning, the photo is still at the top of that post.

Tags Brad Parscale Donald Trump Daytona 500 Trump campaign Twitter