Trump campaign manager deletes Air Force One photo after it is pointed out it is from 2004

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration eyes proposal to block jet engine sales to China: report Trump takes track to open Daytona 500 Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record MORE's campaign manager, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, on Sunday deleted a tweet of a photo of Air Force One at Daytona Beach, Fla., that he used in praising the president during Trump's visit to the Daytona 500 after users noted the photo was actually from former President George W. Bush’s 2004 visit to the race.

In a screenshot of the initial post captured by CNN, the presidential plane could be seen next to a packed stadium of NASCAR fans at the Daytona International Speedway as it prepared to take off with then-President Bush.

“@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” Parscale captioned the photo.

Trump's campaign manager tweeted a dramatic photo of Air Force One at Daytona, saying ".@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started."



The shot was of George W. Bush's plane leaving in 2004. Parscale deleted three hours later.https://t.co/q0B4FK6jEt — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 17, 2020

According to CNN, it wasn’t until several hours and thousands of reactions later that the president’s campaign manager removed the post and put up another with an image of Air Force One flying during Trump’s visit this weekend.

.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started. pic.twitter.com/nzZXK6Gww6 — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 16, 2020

Jonathan Ferrey, the photographer who captured the 2004 photo, told the news network, “I have a lot of talented colleagues photographing the Daytona 500 this year. I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started.”

His photo also appeared in a write-up from The Daily Wire on Sunday titled, “Trump Wows Daytona Speedway By Swooping Air Force One Over Race Crowd.” As of Monday morning, the photo is still at the top of that post.