Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Monday hit Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) supporters in a new digital ad as the progressive senator faces backlash for the rhetoric and behavior of some of his supporters.

The spot, which was tweeted out by Bloomberg, features texts, tweets and memes attacking other 2020 Democratic contenders from individuals claiming to be Sanders supporters.

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of "energy" is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

The piece ends with a video of Sanders in which he says, "It is vitally important for those of us who hold different views to be able to engage in a civil discourse." The video then ends with the text "Really? Really."

Sanders campaign deputy communications director Sarah Ford accused the establishment of perpetuating "a false myth to discount the breadth and diversity of our supporters" in a statement to The Hill when asked about the ad.

“Sen. Sanders is building a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-generational movement for justice. We recognize that our opponents in the establishment would like to perpetuate a false myth to discount the breadth and diversity of our supporters — and we categorically reject it," Ford said. "As the senator has said loudly and clearly, there is no room in the political revolution for abuse and harassment online, and we must live our values of love and compassion.”

Bloomberg's video was in response to a video tweeted by Sanders in which he hit Bloomberg for recently unearthed comments on the controversial policies of redlining and stop-and-frisk, as well as his stance on raising the minimum wage.

"The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration eyes proposal to block jet engine sales to China: report Trump takes track to open Daytona 500 Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record MORE," Sanders said Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/9azeuWjLap — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 16, 2020

Bloomberg is the latest candidate to call out Sanders for not condemning the behavior of his supporters, specifically after they bashed Nevada's Culinary Union online for distributing flyers that said his "Medicare for All" proposal would “end culinary health care” by replacing private plans with government-run insurance.

"You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them," former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats redefine center as theirs collapses Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE said on "Meet the Press."

“The stuff that was said online. The way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that culinary union. It is outrageous. Just — just go online."

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKlobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview Democrats redefine center as theirs collapses Speculation swirls around whether Bloomberg will make Las Vegas debate stage MORE also called the attacks on the Culinary Union "really disturbing.

Sanders addressed the attacks on the Culinary Union, saying: "Harassment of all forms is unacceptable to me, and we urge supporters of all campaigns not to engage in bullying or ugly personal attacks."