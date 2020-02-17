Stacey Abrams on being VP pick: 'Of course I want it'

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has said she plans to be president within the next two decades, said Monday that "of course" she would be honored to be the vice presidential pick of whoever secures the 2020 nomination.

“The first time I was on here I got the question about running as VP during the primary, and I apparently famously said, ‘no, because you don't run for second in a primary,’” Abrams said on ABC’s “The View."

“However, because that conversation started, I’m now getting the question a lot from folks and the answer is of course, I would be honored to run as vice president with the nominee.”

Abrams, a former minority leader in the Georgia state House who launched a failed bid for governor in 2018, added that, as a black woman, she’s in an “unusual position” of being considered the possible next vice president.

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their own space for me to say no, or pretend no, I don't want it,” Abrams said. “Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America, of course I want to be a patriot.”

Asked again if she wants to run for president one day, Abrams said, “absolutely.”

“I want to do good, and there's no stronger platform than president of the United States and that's a position I want to one day hold,” she said.

Abrams also said she is not planning on endorsing any of the primary candidates in the winnowing field, adding that her focus now remains on ensuring all eligible voters can vote though her organization Fair Fight 2020.

“My best service is to be in what neutral space where it's not about who the nominee is it's about making sure no matter who the nominee is, any person who wants to go and vote can vote,” Abrams said.

Asked by FiveThirtyEight late last month if she thought the American people might elect her president in the next 20 years, Abrams had said yes.

"That's my plan, and I'm very pragmatic," she said with a smile.