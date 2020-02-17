Sanders responds to Bloomberg criticism with photo of former mayor golfing with Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE (I-Vt.) hit back at a statement by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhere the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE’s presidential campaign calling President Trump Donald John TrumpRussian sanctions will boomerang States, cities rethink tax incentives after Amazon HQ2 backlash A Presidents Day perspective on the nature of a free press MORE “Bernie’s new bro” with a photo of the president and Bloomberg golfing.

The original statement from Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey accused Sanders and Trump of “deploy[ing] the very same attacks and tactics against Mike,” and came the same day that Bloomberg released an ad attempting to tie Sanders to tweets from some of his apparent supporters attacking other candidates.

“Sen. Sanders is building a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-generational movement for justice. We recognize that our opponents in the establishment would like to perpetuate a false myth to discount the breadth and diversity of our supporters — and we categorically reject it," Sanders campaign deputy director of communications Sarah Ford said in a statement to The Hill Monday.

"As the senator has said loudly and clearly, there is no room in the political revolution for abuse and harassment online, and we must live our values of love and compassion,” Ford added.

Sanders has repeatedly blasted Bloomberg since his entry into the race for blanketing the airwaves with ads without entering early primaries and caucuses, saying in Nevada Sunday “I’ve got news for Mr. Bloomberg, and that is the American people are sick and tired of billionaires buying elections.”