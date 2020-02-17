Buttigieg: If Trump refuses to leave White House, he can 'do chores'

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE says if President Trump Donald John TrumpRussian sanctions will boomerang States, cities rethink tax incentives after Amazon HQ2 backlash A Presidents Day perspective on the nature of a free press MORE refuses to leave the White House after losing his reelection bid in November, he could stay and “do chores.”

At a town hall in Reno, Nev., a voter asked the former South Bend, Ind., mayor what he would do if he were president-elect and Trump called the vote a “hoax,” refusing to concede.

Buttigieg, who was recently presented the same question by Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherBill Maher booed on HBO show after mocking liberals for calling Bloomberg racist Bill Maher warns 'woke-y' Democrats: 'Trump had his best week ever,' will be 'hard to beat' Bill Maher to Steve Bannon: 'I wish we had someone on our side as evil as you' MORE, said he told the comedian, “it’s going to be pretty awkward when Chasten and I are moving in our furniture.”

“I mean if he won’t leave, I guess if he’s willing to do chores, I guess we could work something out,” he said.

The former mayor then encouraged voters to mobilize, saying he wants an election win by a large enough margin so allegations of cheating are not possible.

“I think we want to set a goal of winning big enough that this election is way beyond cheating distance and that Trumpism goes into the history books, too,” Buttigieg said.

“It’s gotta be a win so big that Senate Republicans are reunited with their consciousness, and only a political shockwave can do that, and that’s part of our focus,” he added.

The formermayor has had positive outcomes in the first two states of the primary season, winning Iowa with the most number of delegates and coming in second in New Hampshire to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE (I-Vt.).

The Nevada caucuses take place Saturday.