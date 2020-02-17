Poll: Sanders holds 19-point lead in Nevada

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE (I-Vt.) holds a 19-point lead in Nevada, the next state to vote in the 2020 presidential nominating contest, according to a poll released Monday.

Progressive pollster Data for Progress found the democratic socialist with 35 percent support Nevada ahead of its caucus on Saturday. Clumped behind him are Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Budget hawks frustrated by 2020 politics in entitlement reform fight MORE (D-Mass.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE, with 16 percent, 15 percent and 14 percent support, respectively.

Twenty-one percent of respondents back other candidates, including 10 percent for philanthropist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerWhere the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Klobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview Sunday shows - Spotlight shines on Bloomberg, stop and frisk MORE and 9 percent for Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE (D-Minn.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders held an overwhelming advantage among voters under age 45, who backed him at 64 percent, and Hispanic voters, who supported him at 66 percent. No other candidate registered in the double digits for Hispanic support.

The independent senator also has the highest net favorability rate at 38 percent, with 68 percent having a favorable view of him and 30 percent unfavorable. Warren followed with a 35 percent net favorability rate.

Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last week and came in a close second to Buttigieg in Iowa the week before.

Nevada will be the most diverse state for the 2020 candidates so far, so a Sanders win would further solidify him as a front-runner.

The Data for Progress poll surveyed 766 likely caucus goers between Feb. 12 and 15. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.