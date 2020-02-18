Sanders opens 12-point lead nationally: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE (I-Vt.) has opened a 12-point lead nationally in the Democratic presidential primary field, according to a new poll.

Sanders has 31 percent support in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released early Tuesday, pushing him into the top spot, which had been held by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE.

Sanders’s support shot up 9 points since last month’s poll, following his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

Biden’s support, however, decreased by 9 points to 15 percent in the new survey. Biden’s downturn pushed him into third place, behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who surged into second place with 19 percent.

Bloomberg’s support increased by 15 points since last month’s poll. The billionaire, who is self-funding his campaign, also qualified for Wednesday night's debate with his performance in the survey.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Budget hawks frustrated by 2020 politics in entitlement reform fight MORE (D-Mass.) had a 5-point decrease to 12 percent support, based on the new poll. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE (D-Minn.) had a 5-point increase to 9 points in the wake of her third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Former South Bend Ind, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE, who appears to be leading the field in the delegate count, is closely trailing Klobuchar at 8 percent support, a 5-point decrease in one month.

No other candidates registered at more than 2 percent support.

The poll surveyed 527 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and was conducted between Feb. 13-16. There is a margin of error of 5.4 percentage points.