Key Latino group endorses Sanders ahead of Nevada caucuses

A major Latino group has backed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE (I-Vt.) in its first-ever presidential endorsement, just days ahead of the Nevada caucuses.

Mijente, a grassroots group that says it mobilizes "Latinx and Chicanx" voters, confirmed to The Hill that it would support Sanders, who is building momentum both in Nevada and nationwide following last week's victory in the New Hampshire primary.

Mijente's endorsement was first reported by Politico.

“Something that's very appealing to people is his consistency and the concept of palabra,” Marisa Franco, director and co-founder of Mijente, told Politico. “And what that means in our community is giving people your ‘word.’”

A spokesperson for the Sanders campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Mijente said it will mobilize Latino voters to support Sanders in Nevada and elsewhere through social media, its roughly 1,000 dues-paying members and its more than 300,000 person email list, according to Politico.

The group also said it will run a volunteer effort aimed at getting more than 500 people to commit to phone banks and door knocking for Sanders in the key Super Tuesday states of North Carolina, California and Texas.

The group announced at the end of January it would be carrying out its first full membership endorsement process, deciding whether to endorse one, multiple or no candidates. Seventy-percent of Mijente's members voted to endorse Sanders, according to Politico.

Mijente previously hosted a series of public talks called “El Chisme 2020” with Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Budget hawks frustrated by 2020 politics in entitlement reform fight MORE (D-Mass.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroCandidates in Obama's orbit fail to capitalize on personal ties Conway: Trump is 'toying with everybody' by attacking Bloomberg for stop-and-frisk comments Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE.

Castro backed Warren in the race after he dropped out in January.

“We're not picking a savior, we're picking our target,” Franco told Politico. “We didn’t pick him to be the fixer of all things.”





--This report was updated at 8:14 a.m.